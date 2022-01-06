Michigan State Police are investigating a stolen Polaris ATV out of Roscommon County.
The vehicle, a red 2010 Polaris 400cc Ranger, was stolen while parked along the side of the road on Old 27, just south of Trail 6 in Roscommon Township in early October, MSP said.
The owner of the vehicle told police he was having mechanical issues and left it parked on the shoulder of the roadway. When he returned to retrieve the ATV, it was missing.
The ATV has a three-person bench seat and a cracked hood. If you have any information, contact the MSP Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.