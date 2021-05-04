The Michigan State Police is seeking help solving the homicide of a Saginaw teen.
Carmelo DaRon Jackson, 16, was killed after being shot multiple times in the area of N. Harrison, between Holland Avenue and Miller Street, in Saginaw on April 17.
Officers responded to the scene about 8 p.m. and found Jackson dead in his driveway, police said.
Witnesses told police Jackson had been playing basketball with several people when an unknown male wearing black clothing chased him through the street shooting at him. The suspect then ran south and got into a silver sedan that left westbound on Miller Street, police said.
If you have any information, call police at 989-759-1289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-522-JAIL.
