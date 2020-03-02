GENERIC: Police lights
Stock photo

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is seeking help tracking down a driver who hit a pedestrian earlier this year.

It happened at 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 31 at 7th Street and N. Madison.

The vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, fled the scene westbound on 7th Street after hitting a pedestrian, police said.

The victim sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Bay City Department of Public Safety or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.