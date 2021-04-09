The St. Louis Police Department is seeking information on a hit-and-run crash.
It happened at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 on W. Washington Avenue (M-46) near Delaware Street. A westbound Pontiac Aztec was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle, police said, adding the suspect vehicle was greenish tan or green in color. It was possibly an SUV or station wagon.
After the impact, the suspect vehicle fled the scene traveling northbound on N. Delaware Street, police said.
If you have any information, contact Officer Rugenstein at jrugenstein@stlouismi.com or call 989-681-5285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.