The St. Louis Police Department is seeking information on a hit-and-run crash.

It happened at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 on W. Washington Avenue (M-46) near Delaware Street. A westbound Pontiac Aztec was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle, police said, adding the suspect vehicle was greenish tan or green in color. It was possibly an SUV or station wagon.

After the impact, the suspect vehicle fled the scene traveling northbound on N. Delaware Street, police said.

If you have any information, contact Officer Rugenstein at jrugenstein@stlouismi.com or call 989-681-5285.

