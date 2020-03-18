Burton police are seeking help with a larceny investigation.

The police department released photos of a suspect and a truck on its Facebook page on March 18.

The department said the man is being investigated for larceny.

If you have any information, contact Det. Eric Freeman at 810-742-2542 extension 2217.

