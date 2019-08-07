A cash reward is being offered for information in a criminal sexual assault case.
An elderly woman was sexually assaulted sometime between Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31.
The assault happened in her apartment located at the Lockwood Senior Living Apartments in Davison.
A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information that helps lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this assault.
If you have any information, call 800-422-JAIL (5245).
