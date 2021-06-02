The Saginaw Township Police Department has issued a missing and endangered alert for an 82-year-old man.
Willie James Donahue left his home to go to Ace Hardware in Saginaw Township. Donahue has not been officially diagnosed with dementia, but he can get confused, police said.
Donahue is 5 feet 7 inches and 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Donahue wears rings on his fingers along with a cross necklace.
Donahue’s car is a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche that is dark blue, with a Michigan registration of 8082G2.
Anyone with information about Donahue is encouraged to call 911 or the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-791-7226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.