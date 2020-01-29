The Buena Vista Township Police and Fire Department is seeking tips in an arson fire that left a 23-year-old woman dead.
The fire was intentionally started at a house located at 832 S. 23rd St. about 1:30 a.m. on June 2, 2019, police said.
Antionesha Helton was found dead inside the home.
Her death has since been ruled a homicide.
If you have any information that will lead to an arrest in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
