Suburban Detroit police say they've seized more than 300 hedgehogs and other animals that were being kept by what they're calling a "bootleg zookeeper."
The Romulus Police Department says it also rescued six Flemish giant rabbits, three large iguanas, two kangaroos, a peacock, an Arctic fox and a 16-foot, 200-pound reticulated python Thursday from a building on one of the city's main roads.
Police say they were acting on a call from a concerned resident.
They say the animals have been turned over to experts who can properly take care of them.
Police say they're questioning a suspect.
