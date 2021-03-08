Six illegal firearms and more than $60,000 in drugs were seized from the streets in Flint last week.
It was an initiative led by the Flint Police Special Investigations Unit and assisted by the Flint Police Tactical Response Team. Two search warrants were executed in the seventh and ninth wards, police said.
During the search warrants, police recovered more than $60,000 in street value of illegal narcotics including cocaine, heroin, crystal meth, and various prescription pills. Police also recovered six illegal firearms and nearly $18,000 in cash.
Several suspects were arrested.
