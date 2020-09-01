Officers in Mt. Pleasant said enough is enough.
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking the Isabella County prosecutor to act against unruly students at Central Michigan University.
“Now at this point with the new governor’s order, we are requesting for the prosecutor’s office to charge them with violation of the governor’s order,” said Autume Balcom, public information officer.
Officer Balcom is referring to an off-campus home that has no shortage of police attention.
The house is on South Franklin St. Balcom said officers responded to the house at least eight times this past year.
Balcom said the incidents are mostly noise complaints, with one indecent exposure report.
The house has been an issue for Mt. Pleasant PD since last October and with the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases on and around campus, students agree that more should be done.
“If legal action has to be taken, that’s what has to be done because there are a lot of parties that are still happening, even after our president and other people have said that we shouldn’t party at this time. So, I feel like if we’ve been told, and we’ve been warned, then there should be no complaints,” said Kalina Smith, CMU senior.
“I feel like it would possibly bring the cases down because that means they’re actually taking action,” said Andrew Brown, CMU junior.
A copy of the report sent to the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office has also been sent to the CMU Office of Student Conduct.
“It’s even more important now at t his point because safety regulations need to be followed so that we can get through this as a community,” Balcom said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.