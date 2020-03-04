Check out that knife.
The Bath Township Police Department posted a picture of an assortment of "illegally possessed weapons" they found during a traffic stop.
The Clinton County police department said they found the bevy of weapons during a traffic stop, and also recovered methamphetamine.
(1) comment
This rere was running around with a $100 hi point and a $200 .22 thinking he was rambo
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.