Authorities say police shot and wounded a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers in suburban Detroit who were responding to a report of an argument.
The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. Monday in Sterling Heights. Police say they were called to investigate a group of people arguing in the street and they say that the man came out of a home with the weapon. Sterling Heights police say officers fired, hitting the man multiple times.
Police say the man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. No officers were injured. The shooting is under investigation.
