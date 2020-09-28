A shooting early Monday outside a Detroit strip club has left six people wounded, police said.
A large group was outside the club on the city's west side shortly before 2 a.m. when at least one person opened fire, police said, citing preliminary information about the investigation.
Details about what led up to the shooting were under investigation, police said. No arrests were immediately reported.
Those shot were in their 20s, police said. Five were taken by medics to the hospital and another was transported by private vehicle.
Two men were listed in critical condition, police said, and two men and a woman were in stable condition. The condition of another woman who was shot wasn't immediately known by police.
