Saginaw Police responded to reports of a shooting in a Saginaw neighborhood but when they got there they determined it was nothing.
Saginaw Police were sent to the area of Cornelia Street and McCoskry for a shooting but learned that shots were fired in the air.
Police said when officers arrived no one was around. No victims or witnesses were around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.