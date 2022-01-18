Isabella County Central Dispatch has announced a police situation at the Mt. Pleasant Walmart has been resolved.
In a Facebook post published Friday at 9 p.m., central dispatch urged people to stay away from the area and that local law enforcement is "currently dealing with a situation."
About 20 minutes later, central dispatch posted an update that the incident is over but there is still a police presence.
TV5 is working to get details confirmed.
