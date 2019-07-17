The St. Charles Police Department is looking for suspects after several windows in the village have been shot at with a BB or pellet gun.
It’s happening to windows in the village, mostly along Saginaw Street, according to police.
If you know who the person(s) responsible, please call the police department at 989-865-8287.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.