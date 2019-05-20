The Imlay City Police Department are looking for the person or people responsible for a theft at the city's Department of Public Works warehouse.
It happened over the weekend.
A large amount of taxpayer-purchased equipment was stolen from the warehouse, police said.
If you have any information or possibly seen anything suspicious around that building, you are encouraged to contact police.
