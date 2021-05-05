Police are investigating if speed or impaired driving contributed to a crash in Flint that claimed the life of a man.
The crash happened on S. Dort Highway near Lapeer Road in Flint on Wednesday, May 5 at 12:58 a.m.
According to the investigation, the victim’s white pickup truck was heading south on S. Dort Highway when it was struck by a black Chevrolet Impala that was turning southbound onto the road from westbound Lapeer Road.
Police said the victim, 22-year-old Isaac Emile Hancock, was ejected from his truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed as well as alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in this crash, according to Flint Police. While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crash is asked to call Det. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.