Investigators believe speed was a factor in a crash that killed one man.
The crash happened on Saturday, April 10 at 8:03 p.m. on Welch Boulevard, near Lavender Avenue.
According to the on-scene investigation, a red Dodge Ram pickup truck was eastbound at a high rate of speed on Welch Boulevard. The truck lost control, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree, according to Flint Police.
The victim, identified as 48-year-old Willie James Boone Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in this crash. It’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816.
