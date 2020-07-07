Grand Blanc Township Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Mundy Township man.
On Tuesday, July 7 at 5:50 a.m., Grand Blanc Township police and fire were sent to southbound I-75 and Dort Highway.
When first responders arrived, they found a single-vehicle crash and the driver’s body, police said.
The left and center lanes were then closed for the investigation.
According to Grand Blanc Township Police, the vehicle was southbound when it left the I-75 roadway and struck a concrete bridge pillar.
No other vehicles are believed to be involved in this crash.
Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor in the incident.
The driver was a 57-year-old man from Mundy Township.
Lanes reopened at about 9:20 a.m.
The crash is being investigated by the Grand Blanc Township Crash Investigation Reconstruction Team.
Anyone with more information or who may have seen the crash is asked to call (810) 424-2611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.