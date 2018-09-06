Police: Speed, weather were factors in deadly Clare County crash

Authorities say speed and weather conditions were factors in a deadly Clare County crash.
It happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5 on South Twin Lakes Avenue near Rock Road in Garfield Township.
Investigators said the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer lost control on the roadway, causing the SUV to flip and crash with a tree.
When deputies and firefighters arrived on scene, the Blazer was on its side with three occupants trapped inside. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to cut off the roof of the SUV.
The front seat passenger, a 44-year-old Clare man, was found dead.
The rear seat passenger, a 52-year-old Clare woman, was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare with minor injuries.
The driver, a 42-year-old Clare woman, was also taken to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.
Investigators believe a combination of speed and weather conditions were factors in the crash.
The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
