A standoff that forced some people to evacuate their homes ended with a man dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Burton Police Department was called to Crabtree Lane on Feb. 24 for a welfare check of a suicidal man who was facing a court date for multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.
Officers found Jeffrey Cullen, 56, in the woods behind Burton Estates Subdivision with a gun. So, Michigan State Police, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and Davison Township Police helped set up a perimeter and evacuated nearby residents.
The standoff lasted for around two hours before Cullen shot himself, Burton Police said. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.
Chief Brian Ross stated “This was a very tragic situation for everyone involved. Thankfully all the officers worked cohesively to contain the scene and prevent harm to residents and other officers.”
Officers credit the Burton Police negotiator for keeping Cullen engaged during the standoff and helping to keep others in the community safe by keeping him in the area.
