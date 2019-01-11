The Michigan State Police are asking you to wear blue clothing on Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Jan. 11.
To help raise awareness, police ask you to take a picture of your blue clothing and post it to social media with #wearblueday.
MSP reports on their Facebook page that 5,147 human trafficking cases were reported across the nation in 2018.
Traffickers use force, fraud, or coercion to lure in their victims and force them into labor or commercial sexual exploitation.
MSP encourages you to learn more about this hidden crime and how you can help victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.