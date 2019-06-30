Michigan law enforcement officials say they are stepping up traffic enforcement in an effort to curb impaired driving during a two-week period that includes Independence Day.
The campaign, which runs from Monday through July 14, includes additional patrols by local, county and state authorities. Officers are particularly watching for motorists under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Authorities say any form of impaired driving is illegal - and preventable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.