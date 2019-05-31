Police in the City of Burton are still looking for a dog that sent an 8-year-old to the hospital last week.
Sgt. David Powell said Friday that the dog attacked the girl inside a fenced yard, biting her, then crossing the fence into the yard next door.
The dog is described as looking like a German Shepherd, with brown and black colored fur.
The girl’s uncle tried to hold onto the dog, which was wearing a collar, but it escaped.
Powell said this time of year there are several dogs roaming free. The city has an ordinance requiring all dogs to be leashed or contained when outside.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact Burton Police at (810) 742-2542.
