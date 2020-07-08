Police are still searching for Damire Palmers.
The 18-year-old is wanted for assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder.
The charge stems from an assault at a Macy's store in Flint Township on June 15.
Palmers is 6'2" and 240 pounds.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
