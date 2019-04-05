She was abducted from her car in 2000 and later found dead. Now nearly nineteen years later loved ones are still trying to figure out who killed Danyese Laclair.
Investigators said Laclair, 32, was abducted from her red Chevrolet Cavalier on April 24, 2000. The vehicle was left running at the Manor Drive Post Office, just east of Burton City Hall.
Her body was found the next morning at 11:30 a.m. near Center Road, south of Bristol Road.
Investigators said she had been shot to death.
Officials still don’t know who killed her and are offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of her killer.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or use the P3 mobile app.
