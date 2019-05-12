Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are asking for the public’s help in solving a double homicide that happened 20 years ago.
On Wednesday, May 12, 1999, 44-year-old David Vincent and 23-year-old David Compeau were found dead in the 1800 block of Jane Avenue in Flint.
Crime Stoppers said firefighters were battling a house fire when they found the two men were brutally attacked.
Police believe the house was set on fire to cover up the murders.
A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
