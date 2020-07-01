Michigan State Police is asking for your help in the search for a missing man.
Gregory Garfield Green, 61, is described as 5 feet 9 inches with brown eyes.
He is also known as Billy Green or Billy King.
MSP said he was last seen in Aug. 2019 and last spoken with in Sept. 2019.
In Dec. 2019, he was possibly sighted in the Saginaw-area.
His last known residence was in the Saginaw-area.
Police say he may have two pickup trucks, one white and one grey.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at (989) 495-5555.
