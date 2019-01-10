An elementary student has been taken into custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school.
The incident put the school into lock down.
Eagle’s Nest Academy in Flint said officials at the school were informed there was a weapon on campus Thursday morning.
>>Watch: Police hold press conference on incident<<
The school said the weapon was confiscated, and police were called.
Police said another student took the gun away from the student who brought it and turned it in to an administrator.
"A courageous individual and we hope to meet that person and have some conversations with them in the near future and talk with them about the great thing that they did," Flint Police Det. Tyrone Booth said.
The school was put into lock down until being released shortly after 11:15 a.m., according to the academy.
A 10-year-old boy was taken into custody, police said.
Police said the prosecutor's office will soon decide on charges, which could include a felonious threat charge.
Police questioned the student's parents, and said no charges are being filed against them at this time.
If parents have questions they are asked to join “Coffee with the Principal” on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.