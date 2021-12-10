A Mt. Pleasant High School student admitted to writing two gun threats at the school and now the teen is facing charges, according to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.
On Dec. 9 about 7:50 a.m., Mt. Pleasant police officers responded to a written gun threat at the high school.
Police conducted a security check of the school and bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in as a precaution. There were no bombs or weapons found during any of the searches, according to police.
Police talked with the student who discovered and reported the threat. Officers found inconsistencies in the student’s statement, Mt. Pleasant Police said. The same student later admitted to writing the gun threats on Dec. 7 and Dec. 9, police said.
The 15-year-old student has been charged with two counts of intentional threat to commit an act of violence against the school. One count is a felony and the other count is a misdemeanor.
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was assisted by Isabella County Central Dispatch and the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department.
