The suspect of a shooting in Bay City that injured two people has been arraigned after the incident stemmed from a $40 drug debt, according to the Bay City Safety Department.
Matthew E. Owczarzak, 34, was arraigned in the Bay County District Court on Nov. 18 on carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearms.
The shooting happened on Nov. 2 in the 600 block of Wilson Street. A 22-year-old Bay City woman and a 26-year-old Bay City man both had gunshot injuries to the head, according to Bay City Police.
A Jeep Cherokee was found at the scene of the shooting with a window broken on the driver’s side. Two women inside the vehicle told police they were with the victims of the shooting.
The women reported to police the male victim was driving and the female victim was in the front passenger seat. They stopped in an alleyway and another vehicle parked.
A man left the second vehicle, then smashed the driver’s side window and shot inside the Jeep, according to Bay City Police. The two women identified Owczarzak as the suspect. Police were told by the two witnesses the shooting was over a $40 drug debt. Owczarzak gave the male victim $40 worth of crack cocaine a few days before the shooting, one of the witnesses told police.
According to Bay City Public Safety, the male victim has been released from the hospital and the female victim is still being treated at a medical facility but is conscious.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, officers from the Bay City Public Safety Department surveilled a home in the 1700 block of S. Jefferson Street after police learned Owczarzak was there.
Owczarzak left the home in a vehicle and officers stopped him in the area of Marquette Avenue and Patterson Avenue, police said. He was arrested without incident.
While the incident remains under investigation, anyone with more information is asked to call the Bay City Public Safety Department at 989-894-0161 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
