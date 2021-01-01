A suspect was arrested after an armed robbery in Bay City on New Year’s Eve.
It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 1510 Kosciuszko Ave.
The store clerk told officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety the suspect was armed with a knife and fled the store with cash and cigarettes.
An officer from the Hampton Township Public Safety Department located the suspect several blocks away a few minutes after the incident, the Bay City Department of Public Safety said.
The stolen items were located on the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident, the department said.
No one was injured during the incident.
The suspect, a 32-year-old Bay City man, was lodged in the Bay County Jail.
