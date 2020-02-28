A suspect was arrested after a robbery at a Flint credit union on Friday.
It happened Friday morning at the Team One Credit Union at 606 Stevens St. in Flint.
Police said the suspect was hiding out in a nearby apartment building at Second Street and S. Chavez Drive.
A 32-year-old man was taken into custody at the apartment complex, Michigan State Police said.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.