A 23-year-old Isabella County man was arrested after allegedly threatening two family members with a gun and threatening to burn down the home.
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Aug. 27 in Chippewa Township.
The two family members were able to flee from the scene and call 911, according to Michigan State Police.
The suspect and another adult fled the scene into a wooded area reportedly armed with a firearm, MSP said.
MSP, deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff's Office, and officers from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department responded to the scene.
The officers established a perimeter and a communication plan.
Police were able to locate the suspect with the help of canine officers, police said.
The suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly arrested, police said.
He has been lodged in the Isabella County Jail.
