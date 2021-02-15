One suspect is dead after police say he and three others broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and assaulted the occupants.
On Sunday, Feb. 14 at 12:49 a.m., officers were sent to the 1400 block of Carmen Street for a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found three people with stab wounds.
Police said two of the victims were treated at Hurley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
One suspect, 25-year-old Johnathon Skaggs, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Burton Police Department, Skaggs and three other people drove to the home of Skaggs’ ex-girlfriend. The group then broke into the house and attacked the occupants, police said.
Police said the suspects then tried to flee the scene. Skaggs collapsed and died at the scene while the three others made it back to their vehicle and fled the area, police said.
Burton police officers identified and arrested the other three suspects, who have been lodged in the Genesee County Jail.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542.
To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County at 1-800-422-JAIL.
