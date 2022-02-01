A suspect is dead after a standoff with police in Davison Township following an assault between the suspect and his wife.
Officers were sent to the Timber Heights Manufactured Home Community at 8:17 p.m. on Feb. 1 for an argument between a man and his wife. The man pulled a firearm and officers backed off as the situation turned into a standoff, Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon said.
The wife was not injured and homes near the area had to evacuate.
The Michigan State Police Emergency Response Team was sent to help negotiate with the 29-year-old suspect. Police attempted to talk with him on the phone and during the negotiation, the man was asked to come out of the home to surrender peacefully.
Officers went into the home at 12:20 a.m. and discovered the man had taken his own life, Rendon said.
The scene was cleared by 2:15 a.m.
