After an 8-hour stand-off, and several shots being fired, a suspect was taken into custody.
Clare Police were called to the Quality Inn, in the City of Clare, at 12:10 a.m. on July 27 for a domestic disturbance.
Police were advised that a 49-year-old man from the Big Rapids area was armed, and when they tried to make contact with him at the hotel, officers said he came to the door with a gun, and refused to put it down.
All hotel occupants were evacuated, and officers said the suspect fired off several shots.
After about 8 hours the suspect peacefully surrendered. He is currently awaiting arraignment.
