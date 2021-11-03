A woman’s purse was stolen out of her shopping cart in the Meijer parking lot in Midland while she was putting groceries into her car, according to the Midland Police Department.
Police said the suspect has been identified and is currently lodged in the Midland County jail on charges of robbery. The suspect's name will be released after arraignment.
The robbery took place on Sunday at 9:13 p.m. at the Meijer located at 7300 Eastman Ave.
The victim identified the suspect as a white male with short brown hair, thin build, 20 to 30-years-old, wearing a light gray hoodie and glasses.
The victim said the suspect drove up next to her in a white or silver small, older SUV.
The victim attempted to retrieve her purse as the suspect returned to his vehicle, leading to both the suspect and the victim holding the purse. When the suspect drove away, the victim to lost her grip and fell to the ground, leading to minor injuries.
The suspect left the scene in an unknown direction.
According to police, the identity of the suspect, as well as their vehicle type, is unknown.
This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. DeFrancesco at 989-839-4739.
