A man was taken into custody after he allegedly shot at police officers.

It happened shortly after midnight on Friday, April 9. Flint Police officers responded to the area of Garland Street and Fourth Avenue for reports of a man with a gun.

Officers located the suspect driving in the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect fled and refused to stop, resulting in a vehicle pursuit, Flint Police said.

The suspect eventually fled from the vehicle and began shooting an assault rifle at the officers, police said. The officers returned fire and hit the suspect.

The suspect continued to flee but was taken into custody shortly after. The suspect is in police custody at a local hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

