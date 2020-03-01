Detroit police say an informant who was charged in two area slayings and named as a suspect in at least four others has died.
Police spokesman Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said Saturday that 40-year-old Kenyel Brown died Friday.
He had been hospitalized in critical condition after authorities say he shot himself in the head Monday while fleeing from police near Detroit.
He was charged Feb. 4 in two area fatal shootings and was suspected in at least four others.
All six slayings occurred after he was released from custody in October, despite numerous arrests and probation violations over the past few years.
(0) comments
