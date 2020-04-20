Saginaw Township Police are investigating a homicide after a crash in Saginaw County.
About 5 p.m. on Monday, April 20, officers were sent to a crash scene in the 6200 block of State Street where a vehicle hit a telephone pole.
Officers found an injured woman outside the vehicle and began giving her medical help.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, officers said.
She has since been identified as 51-year-old Vernida Lula Hicks, of Saginaw.
Officers said before the crash, the woman and a man got into a domestic argument in the vehicle, which caused the crash.
After the crash, the suspect stabbed the victim several times before leaving the scene, police said.
The man, a 49-year-old Saginaw resident, was found a short distance from the scene. He was arrested and lodged in the Saginaw County Jail on homicide charges.
The situation is still under investigation.
