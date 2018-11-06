Frankenmuth Police say that a suspect turned himself in after a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle.
Police said a westbound pick-up truck on E Genesee Street, near Park Drive, hit a crossing guard at 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
The crossing guard was not hurt from the incident, police said.
Police said the driver, in his 60s, went east told Vassar.
The truck was dark colored, possibly black or dark grey, a Ford or Chevy model with white writing on the back window.
Police said the suspect turned himself in Tuesday night.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Frankenmuth Police Department at (989) 652-8371.
