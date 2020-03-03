It was a rude awakening Tuesday for a Saginaw-area family.
"The impact that we felt in the house was like an earthquake," Michael Ciaramitari said.
That's how Ciaramitaro describes the wakeup call he got around 1 a.m. Tuesday at his Saginaw Township home.
Saginaw Township Police say a 30-year-old Saginaw man was driving drunk when his vehicle left the road at a high rate of speed, hitting two parked vehicles and pushing them against Ciaramitaro's house.
"It's off the pillars,” he said. “We can't habitate it right now because the sewer lines are broken. We're going to have to stay somewhere else tonight."
Meanwhile the Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl says he is glad no one was more seriously hurt in this incident."
"It was quite a serious accident,” Pussehl said. “We sure don't see these happening very often where vehicles are being pushed into a residence and causing that type of damage. A very unfortunate situation where someone chose to drink and drive and this is the outcome."
The man was arrested and lodged in the Saginaw county jail.
We're told the only injury he suffered was to his leg.
As for Ciaramitaro he has a message for the man that caused all this damage.
"I'm glad you're OK."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.