The Caro Police Department is investigating after getting multiple reports of windows being broken by suspects wielding a sling shot and marbles.
It happened over the weekend as the suspects allegedly drove by.
The police department said the suspects have been identified, and their parents have been contacted.
If you were vandalized, you are asked to call Tuscola County Central Dispatch at 989-673-8738 or Chief Newcomb at 989-233-6565, and officers will come make a report.
