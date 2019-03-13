Police are investigating after two suspects broke into a local grocery store and raided the pharmacy.
Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly said that around 3 a.m. on March 12, two men pried open the doors to the VG’s Grocery Store on N. Genesee Road.
Mullaly said the pharmacy is near the front of the store, and that the suspects went straight to the area where the pharmaceutical drugs were shelved.
At this point there’s no word on exactly how much was taken.
The two people were wearing bandanas and hoodies, and it’s strongly believed that this was connected with other pharmacy robberies, including a pharmacy robbery in Mt. Morris earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.