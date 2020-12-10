Two suspects allegedly tied up a victim's hands and legs during a home invasion in Saginaw Township on Wednesday.
It happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Windemere Drive.
The husband and wife of the home told police two masked male suspects entered their home through a garage door, Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl Jr. said.
The suspects tied up the victim's hands and legs with clothing and then stole an undetermined amount of money, Pussehl said.
The suspects were described as being 20 to 30-years-old, and they were wearing dark clothing and dark masks.
If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the police department at 989-793-2310 or Saginaw County Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(1) comment
Why are robbery suspect descriptions so vague this year? Doesn't even say if they are male or female. Oh well, as long as we're politically correct right?
