Police have taken one person into custody after a barricaded gunman situation in Flint Township, according to Michigan State Police.
Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Dyemeadow Court about 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Lt. Dwayne Zook said the situation was contained and there was no danger to the public.
Officers say a 35-year-old man was shot at inside the home by his 27-year-old nephew after a disagreement.
Police say no one was hit by gunfire.
The suspect was eventually arrested with help from emergency teams.
The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office will now review appropriate charges.
