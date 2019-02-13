A driver of a tanker truck was seriously hurt after rear-ending a plow truck.
The Shepherd Police Department said they were called to US-127 on Feb. 12 at around 8:55 p.m.
Investigators said a Gratiot County snowplow was heading north near the Gratiot/Isabella County line, when it slowed down to use the emergency turnaround to access the southbound lanes.
Officials said as it slowed, it was rear-ended by a Blarney Castle tanker truck.
The driver was trapped and had to be rescued by emergency responders.
The driver of the snowplow was not hurt.
Unsafe speeds on snow-covered roads were the contributing factor in the crash.
The highway re-opened at 10:45 p.m.
